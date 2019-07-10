Deputies search for suspect following vehicle break-ins

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a vehicle break-in.

Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office stated that the vehicle break-in occurred on July 4th at a house on Pompano Drive off South Waccamaw Drive, Garden City.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, the suspect is attempting to hide his identity from security cameras while he breaks into a pickup truck around 3 a.m.

Anyone with information about this subject or incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 546-5102.