Deputies: Search underway for attempted murder suspect in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County deputies are searching for a man wanted in connection to an attempted murder.

24-year-old Jamal D’Angelo Bryant is accused of firing a handgun at two people at close range on Tuesday, October 13 on Turntable Road, Murrells Inlet.

Bryant has black hair, brown eyes, and stands at five foot 6, weighing about 150 pounds.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in the search for Bryant.

If you see the fugitive, you are asked to dial 911 or call Investigator Davis at the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843)-436-6053.

