Eddie Hawkins, 57, was last seen three weeks ago near Kent Road (Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office)

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help locating a missing 57-year-old man.

According to deputies, Eddie Hawkins was last seen three weeks ago by his girlfriend leaving his home on Kent Road.

Provided by Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office

He is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighing 130 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102.