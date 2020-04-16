Deputies searching for man accused of shoplifting 8 to 10 cases of beer from grocery store

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are searching for a man who they say is wanted for shoplifting at a grocery store on Pawleys Island.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at the Lowe’s Foods store on Ocean Highway.

Deputies say an older white male with gray hair is suspected of shoplifting eight to 10 cases of beer from the store on March 29th and again on April 11th.

Anyone with information is asked to call the shift supervisor with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5102.

