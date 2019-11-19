Deputies searching for man who shoplifted from Pawleys Island liquor store

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Georgetown County are looking for a man suspected of shoplifting from a liquor store in Pawleys Island.

Suspect photo

According to Jason Leslie with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, security camera footage shows the suspect concealing a bottle of liquor in his blue jeans, walking out of the store without paying and leaving in a black or gray Honda Accord.

It happened at Owens Liquor on Ocean Highway just after 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Anyone with information about this incident or suspect should call Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5102.