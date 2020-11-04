Deputies searching for man who stole shrimp boat from marina in Murrells Inlet

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are searching for a man who they say stole a shrimp boat from Murrells Inlet.

Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office say 28-year-old Daniel Conor Janowski is wanted in reference to the theft of “Lila Lee,” a commercial vessel from the Marlin Quay Marina around midnight on October 31st.

They say Janowski is also wanted for possession of a stolen vehicle which stemmed from the theft of a car in Colorado just days before stealing the shrimp boat.

The boat was later found on a sandbar near Myrtle Beach, according to Georgetown County deputies.

Janowski is described as 5’10” and 155 lbs with brown hair. If you see him, you are asked to contact Senior Investigators Hank Carrison at 843-436-6058.

