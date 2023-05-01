PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are searching for an endangered woman who was reported missing from her Pawleys Island home.

Isolde “Lisa” Hoffman, 77, was last seen around noon wearing a light blue jacket and driving a gray 2015 Toyota 4-Runner with Massachusetts license tag 987FYO, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Hoffman previously expressed interest in going to Florida.

If you see her, or know where she may be, you are asked to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102 or call 911.