Deputies searching for missing Georgetown County couple

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a couple reported as missing.

Rasheedah “Rhodan” Williams was last seen on June 6, 2019, at the Speedway at 3400 S. Fraser St. with her boyfriend, Marvin Green, according to authorities.

The news release stated that Ms. Williams was supposed to be going home to North Charleston the next day, but neither she nor Green has been seen since. Ms. Williams is described as a 39-year-old black female, approximately 5-feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds.

They were last seen in a white 18-wheeler at the location. Anyone with further information please contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5102.

