PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are seeking help from the community in locating a missing teenager from the Pawleys Island area.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSD) said Matthew James Henry, 15, was last seen at his home around 9:00 p.m. on Monday, February 6.

He is considered a runaway.

Deputies searched his neighborhood and the beach after his mother reported him missing, but the teenager was not found.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102.