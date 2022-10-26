UPDATE: Deputies said the missing teen was found shortly after 2:00 p.m.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are searching for a juvenile who went missing Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesman for the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Jason Lesley, said 16-year-old Johnathan “Tyler” Massey left his home off N. Frasier Street around 8:30 a.m. and has not been seen since.

“Tyler is on medication for seizures,” said Lesley. “Sheriff’s deputies have checked the house thoroughly and contacted his school and local hospitals.”

Lesley said a search is underway in approximately 30 acres of wooded property near his home.

Anyone who may know where the missing teen is should contact the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102.