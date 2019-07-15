Deputies searching for missing woman in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman reported as missing in the Pleasant Hill area.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post stated that Mary Elizabeth Jenerette, 71, of 123 Cokley Street, Hemingway, S.C., was last seen at 2 p.m. Friday, July 12, walking toward Pleasant Hill Drive on Cokley Street.

She was reportedly wearing a gray sweater, tan pants, and beige hat. She has no known medical conditions, according to officials.

Anyone with further information please contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5102.