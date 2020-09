PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Georgetown County are searching for a man who burglarized Pawleys Island Tavern last week.

Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

Security images show the man inside Pawleys Island Tavern during the burglary on September 2nd.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-436-6083.