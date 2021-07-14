Deputies searching for suspect who stole tires, rims from Pawleys Island car dealership

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are looking to identify a suspect or vehicle involved in a theft at a Pawleys Island car dealership.

Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said four Fuel Triton rims and tires were stolen from a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado at Coastal Chevrolet, Cadillac, Nissan in Pawleys Island last month.

Details about the suspect were not provided

Anyone who recognizes the individual or has any information about the theft is asked to contact Investigator Robert Tucker by calling 843-436-6023.