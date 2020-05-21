Deputies searching for suspects who stole Yeti coolers from boats at Georgetown Landing Marina

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown need your help identifying individuals who are suspected of stealing Yeti coolers from boats last week.

Investigators with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office obtained surveillance video which shows three people trespassing and taking five coolers from boats at the Georgetown Landing Marina on May 14.

They also obtained a fourth video which the suspects posted on the social media app Snapchat.

Anyone with information about the theft or subsequent attempts to sell the stolen coolers should call Investigator Tom Barrineau with GCSO at 843-436-6051.