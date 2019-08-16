Deputies searching for woman after golf cart disappears from golf course

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people suspected of stealing a golf cart from the Wachesaw East golf course.

According to deputies, a woman entered the golf course pro shop at 5:30 p.m. on July 25th requesting the last round of the day for her husband.

A man with the cart was last seen driving from the bag drop area. Deputies say when an employee went to check on him at 7:30 p.m., neither the golfer nor the cart were on the course.

Video of the female suspect was captured in the pro shop. She is described as white, 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds with long, blond hair. They say she paid in cash.

If you recognize her, call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5102.