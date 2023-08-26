GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Georgetown County are looking to identify the people they believe were involved in vandalizing headstones at Old Gunn Church on August 24.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), three gate locks were cut, and several headstones were vandalized Thursday at Old Gunn Church on Plantersville Road.

Photo: Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office

GCSO says the people pictured are the persons of interest and have information about the vandalism and trespassing incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call GCSO at 843-546-5102.