Deputies: Suspects accused of stealing steaks from Pawleys Island Publix

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Georgetown County are searching for individuals why they say were involved in a shoplifting case in Pawleys Island.

Authorities say the incident happened at the Publix grocery store on Tuesday.

The store manager reported being suspicious of a group of people who entered the store shortly after 7:00 p.m., deputies say.

The manager said he alerted employees to watch a man and woman who entered, followed by another woman. Both women had large purses that appeared mostly empty.

Deputies say the women are suspected of loading their purses with steaks and leaving without paying.

A review of security camera footage revealed two of the men stuffed steaks under their clothing and left the store without paying.

Anyone who can identify the people in the photos should call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5102.