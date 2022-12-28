GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown on Wednesday morning are attempting to conduct a search at a property off Cleland Street.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said its narcotics unit and SWAT team are executing a search warrant in the 200 block of Cleland Street and asked that people avoid the area during the operation.

“Access to this area has been temporarily blocked by deputies and should be avoided,” the sheriff’s office said.

No other details were provided. Count on 2 for updates.