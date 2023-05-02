GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Two men are facing charges after an alleged smash-and-grab burglary at jewelry store in Pawleys Island early Tuesday morning.

Dreshay Simmons, 34, of Rochester, N.Y., and Tashake Tyrea Mitchum, 32, of Conway, S.C. were arrested following a traffic stop around 2:40 a.m., according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO).

Deputies said that surveillance video showed Simmons, Mitchum, and a third unidentified suspect, backing a vehicle into the front door of Christopher’s Fine Jewelry on Ocean Highway around 2:20 a.m., causing the glass to break.

A jewelry case was allegedly broken open and an unknown amount of jewelry was stolen. Deputies did not recover any jewelry when the two men were arrested, according to GCSO.

The third suspect reportedly fled the scene on foot.

Simmons and Mitchum were both charged with second-degree burglary and are being held in the Georgetown County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call GCSO at 843-546-5102.