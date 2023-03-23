GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A high school student in Georgetown County faces charges after he was accused of having a BB gun on a school bus Thursday morning.

Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office responded to Waccamaw High School following reports of a weapon on school grounds.

A 15-year-old student allegedly had an unloaded BB gun in his backpack on a school bus, deputies say.

The sheriff’s office charged the student with having a weapon on school property. He was released to the custody of his parents.

There were no students or staff in danger at any time. The school is operating under normal conditions.