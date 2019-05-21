Deputies warn about phone scam in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials in Georgetown County are warning about a new phone scam that is specifically targeting people on the sex offender registry.

The calls are coming from 843-473-3055 and the person on that line claims to be a sheriff’s deputy with an outstanding warrant for their arrest.

The caller is then asked for $3,000 to release the warrant.

As a reminder, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office will never ask for bond over the phone and if you are concerned about a call, hang up and call the sheriff’s office their number is 843-546-5102.