Deputies: Woman assaulted elderly victim during robbery in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – A Murrells Inlet woman has been arrested in connection to a pair of robberies that happened on Saturday and again Tuesday.

According to Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver, 38-year-old Dawn Allyson Czaikowski is accused of entering a Speedway convenience store in Murrells Inlet the night of September 26, and with her hand hidden in her purse as if armed with a deadly weapon, demanded cash from the register.

While searching for the suspect, deputies say she was accused of committing yet another robbery on Tuesday.

“This time, she allegedly tricked her way into an elderly woman’s Murrells Inlet home and began to demand money,” said Sheriff Weaver. “The woman said when she refused, Czaikowski attempted to run off with her purse.”

According to deputies, the elderly woman said she struggled to keep the purse, and Czaikowski assaulted her, breaking or dislocating the victim’s finger in the process and ripped her phone cords out of the wall so she could not call 911.

She then fled the scene, and the victim ran to a neighbor’s home to notify law enforcement.

Investigators located Czaikowski at her home early Wednesday morning. They say she was hiding in a closet to avoid being found.

She was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Georgetown County Detention Center.

Czaikowski is expected to be charged with first-degree assault and battery, first-degree burglary, strong-armed robbery and kidnapping.