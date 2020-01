PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman suspected of shoplifting.

Deputies say it happened at a Lowe’s Foods grocery store in the Pawleys Island area.

The woman in the accompanying photo is suspected of putting meat into a large shoulder bag and leaving the store without paying.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the case should contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.