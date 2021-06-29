DNR: Body of missing boater recovered in North Santee River

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) on Tuesday recovered the body of a missing boater near Harris Boat Landing on the North Santee River.

Around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, “a truck and trailer were discovered still in position on the concrete ramp at the boat landing, with the truck’s engine still running and an overturned boat floating in the river.”

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and DNR responded, with DNR launching dive teams to search for the boat’s operator.

Around 1:30 p.m., divers recovered “the body of an adult male presumed to be the boat’s operator” near where the boat had drifted.

DNR’s preliminary assumption is that “the man lost control of the small aluminum johnboat while launching it himself and attempted to swim out and retrieve it.” DNR will continue the investigation as a boating accident, and an autopsy will be conducted.