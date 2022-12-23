GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) rescued a boater in distress Friday night.

According to DNR, the man was rescued after his boat began taking on water near the Santee Coastal Reserve.

He was returned to his vehicle, where EMS was standing by.

Air temperatures in the area were near-freezing Friday night, while the water temperature was around 50 degrees, according to Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Rob Fowler.

