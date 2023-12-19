GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver was killed during a Monday evening crash in Georgetown County.

Master Trooper William Bennett with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) said the crash happened shortly before 7:00 a.m. on U.S. 701 near the intersection of Old Pee Dee Road, about 24 miles north of the City of Georgetown.

Trooper Bennet said a southbound 2020 Ford F-150 collided with a northbound 2019 Ford F-150. Both vehicles then ran off the roadway. The 2019 Ford F-150 struck a ditch.

The driver of the 2020 Ford F-150, who was the only occupant, died at the scene. Meanwhile, the driver and sole occupant of the 2019 Ford F-150 was taken to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim when appropriate.

Trooper Bennett said the crash remains under investigation.