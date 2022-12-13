GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver is dead after running off the road and striking several trees in Georgetown County.

The crash happened around 5:00 p.m. Monday, according to Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Trooper Pye said the driver of a 2016 Honda Sedan was traveling south on Highway 41 near Earle Road when the vehicle ran off the left side of the road, struck a ditch, and then collided with several trees.

The name of that victim will be released by the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office when appropriate.

No other details were provided. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.