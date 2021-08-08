Driver dies after SUV overturns early Sunday morning in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was killed during an early morning crash in Georgetown County.

Sgt. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver of a 2004 Chevrolet SUV was traveling south on Powell Road when the SUV ran off the roadway and overturned.

The crash happened around 3:16 a.m. near Walker Road.

Sgt. Collins said the driver, who was the only person inside the vehicle, was not wearing a seatbelt and died because of the crash.

Their name has not yet been released. The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.