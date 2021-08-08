Driver dies after SUV overturns early Sunday morning in Georgetown County

Georgetown County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was killed during an early morning crash in Georgetown County.

Sgt. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver of a 2004 Chevrolet SUV was traveling south on Powell Road when the SUV ran off the roadway and overturned.

The crash happened around 3:16 a.m. near Walker Road.

Sgt. Collins said the driver, who was the only person inside the vehicle, was not wearing a seatbelt and died because of the crash.

Their name has not yet been released. The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Dallas Cowboys

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES

Join our daily newsletter!