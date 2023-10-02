GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver has died days after a crash along U.S. Highway 17 near Pawleys Island.

Lance Cpl. Lena Butler with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) said the driver of a 2007 Chrysler Pacifica was traveling south on US 17 when they collided with a 2014 Acura MDX shortly after 11:30 a.m. on September 23.

The driver of the Chrysler then ran off the right side of a road, struck a ditch, and overturned. Trooper Butler said the driver was taken to Grand Strand Regional Hospital where they died on September 30.

Trooper Butler said the driver of the Acura was not injured.

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim when appropriate.