GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Five students were taken to the hospital for evaluation after a Georgetown County school bus was struck by another vehicle from behind Friday, the school district says.

According to the Georgetown County School District (GCSD), the bus was carrying 23 students and four staff members on a field trip from Sampit Elementary School.

“Five students were transported to Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital for evaluation,” officials said. “The four staff members and the remaining students were transported back to SES.”

The crash occurred along US-521 near Reddick Road when another vehicle rear-ended the bus while it was on railroad tracks, GCSD said.

At this time, no student injuries are reported.

The bus driver and driver of the other vehicle were both taken to an area hospital but their conditions are unknown as of yet.

An investigation is underway by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Editor’s Note: This is developing with updates to come as we learn more. Count on 2 for updates.