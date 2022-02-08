Driver killed in crash on US-521 in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver was killed Monday evening after colliding with a vehicle on US-521 in Georgetown County.

Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 9:17 p.m. near Towhee Street.

According to Trooper Tidwell, a 1997 Nissan truck was traveling north in the southbound lane of US-521 when it struck a 2008 Honda Odyssey head-on.

The driver of the Nissan died as a result of the crash. Both the driver and a passenger in the Honda were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.