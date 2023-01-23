Sunshine will be back tomorrow, but rain chances will return for the middle of the week. Tonight will be clear and cold with most places falling below freezing. High pressure will bring sunshine tomorrow and temperatures similar to today in the 50s. Winds will be lighter tomorrow. A storm system will approach on Wednesday with showers and thunderstorms. It will be warm and humid on Wednesday with temperatures in the 60s, and there is a chance for stronger thunderstorms. Sunshine will return for the end of the week, and the weather will stay pleasant and seasonable for the end of the week and into the weekend.

Tonight, mainly clear and cold. Lows 30 inland, 34 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 50s.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy and warmer with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.