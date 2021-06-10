Drought declared in Georgetown, Williamsburg counties

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A dry spring has led a committee to declare that six counties in northeast South Carolina are in the first level of drought.

The South Carolina Drought Response Committee voted Wednesday to place Clarendon, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Marion and Williamsburg counties in an incipient drought, which is the first of four levels.

The state and some water companies use the levels to determine water restrictions and other drought policies.

Incipient drought is mostly for information.

Some areas of the state received scattered heavy rain from thunderstorms over the past several days and the committee says it will meet again and reassess conditions in two weeks.