Drying out and heating up

Georgetown County News

by: Frank Johnson

Our weather will dry out and heat up heading into the weekend. Showers and thunderstorms wind down this evening, then it will be partly cloudy overnight. High pressure building in on Friday will dry us out, and bring more sunshine. This will also heat us up with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s Friday and Saturday. The area of high pressure will move offshore on Sunday and Monday, allowing scattered thunderstorms to develop in the afternoon. There will be a better chance for thunderstorms through the middle of next week, with high temperatures dropping into the 80s to near 90.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 68 inland, 72 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 94 inland, 90 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 90-95.

