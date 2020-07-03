Drying out and heating up

Thunderstorms will return tomorrow before we dry out for the end of the week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will diminish overnight. A stalled out front will remain in the Carolinas tomorrow, but will be dissipating. We will still see a few thunderstorms in the afternoon, but not as much coverage as the past couple of days. High pressure will build in for Friday and Saturday, bringing plenty of sunshine and most likely rain free weather. It will be hot and humid with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s. Rain chances will return Sunday with scattered late day thunderstorms. A storm system may develop in Florida on Sunday, and move up the coast Monday and Tuesday. This will bring a better chance for showers and thunderstorms, and knock high temperatures back into the 80s to near 90.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered showers. Lows 71 inland, 74 beaches.