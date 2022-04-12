GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Easter is right around the corner, and Georgetown County deputies are spreading joy and making stops through the area with the Easter Bunny.

The Easter Bunny will be driving through the areas listed below on the following days and times:

April 15

Murrells Inlet

10 a.m: Murrells Inlet Road neighborhoods

10:30 a.m: US 17 Business neighborhoods

11 a.m: Waccamaw Hospital

11:20 a.m: Food Lion parking lot

11:40 a.m: Wachesaw Road neighborhoods

North Litchfield Community: 12:10 p.m – 12:40 p.m.

Pawleys Island

12:40 p.m: Kings River Road neighborhoods

1:10 p.m: Hagley area

1:50 p.m: Parkersville Road area

2:20 p.m: Publix parking lot

3:15 p.m: Pawleys Island (island area)

April 16

10 a.m: Kensington

10:35 a.m: Wedgefield

11:05 a.m: Plantersville

11:30 a.m: Pleasant Hill

12:00 p.m: Dunbar

12:30 p.m: Browns Ferry

1:00 p.m: Andrews

1:30 p.m: Lamberttown

2:00 p.m: Sampit

2:30 p.m: Santee

3:00 p.m: Belle Isle

3:30 p.m: Georgetown

Residents can also follow the Easter Bunny’s location on the Glymse App through a link posted on GCSO social media pages.