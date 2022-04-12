GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Easter is right around the corner, and Georgetown County deputies are spreading joy and making stops through the area with the Easter Bunny.
The Easter Bunny will be driving through the areas listed below on the following days and times:
April 15
Murrells Inlet
- 10 a.m: Murrells Inlet Road neighborhoods
- 10:30 a.m: US 17 Business neighborhoods
- 11 a.m: Waccamaw Hospital
- 11:20 a.m: Food Lion parking lot
- 11:40 a.m: Wachesaw Road neighborhoods
North Litchfield Community: 12:10 p.m – 12:40 p.m.
Pawleys Island
- 12:40 p.m: Kings River Road neighborhoods
- 1:10 p.m: Hagley area
- 1:50 p.m: Parkersville Road area
- 2:20 p.m: Publix parking lot
- 3:15 p.m: Pawleys Island (island area)
April 16
- 10 a.m: Kensington
- 10:35 a.m: Wedgefield
- 11:05 a.m: Plantersville
- 11:30 a.m: Pleasant Hill
- 12:00 p.m: Dunbar
- 12:30 p.m: Browns Ferry
- 1:00 p.m: Andrews
- 1:30 p.m: Lamberttown
- 2:00 p.m: Sampit
- 2:30 p.m: Santee
- 3:00 p.m: Belle Isle
- 3:30 p.m: Georgetown
Residents can also follow the Easter Bunny’s location on the Glymse App through a link posted on GCSO social media pages.