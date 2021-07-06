Elsa’s rain coming early Thursday morning

Tropical rains from Elsa will impact the area late tomorrow night and early Thursday morning. Ahead of the storm, the weather will stay calm tonight and through most of tomorrow with partly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms are possible late in the day tomorrow. Rain from Elsa will move in after midnight tomorrow night, and will be heaviest early Thursday morning. 1-3 inches of rain is possible with Elsa. It will also be breezy, and winds of 20-40 mph are possible. The storm will quickly move away Thursday with skies clearing in the afternoon. High pressure will build in for the end of the week and weekend. This will bring hot, humid weather with scattered late day thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 90s through the weekend and into next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 70 inland, 74 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.

Thursday, breezy with heavy rain early, clearing late. Highs in the low 80s.