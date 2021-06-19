Emergency crews responding to deadly crash in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergencies crews are responding to a serious crash in Georgetown County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Browns Ferry Road near Johnson Road in Georgetown around 7:19 AM.

Browns Ferry Road will be shut down for an extended period of time, according to highway patrol.

Corporal Matt Southern says troopers are in the preliminary stages of the investigation and additional information will be released when it becomes available.

Motorists are asked to find an alternative route.