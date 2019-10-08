Emergency crews extinguish structure fire at Murrells Inlet restaurant

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews are just clearing up from a structure fire at Creek Ratz restaurant in Murrells Inlet.

According to the Murrells Inlet-Garden Fire District Facebook post, crews discovered an early detection with a quick response to Creek Ratz restaurant for a fire in the ventilation system that was quickly extinguished.

Courtesy of the Murrells Inlet-Garden Fire District

Officials added that the Fire Marshal remained on scene to assist the business.

Midway Fire Rescue provided EMS coverage for the district while crews operated on the scene.