GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews are responding to a Tuesday afternoon boat accident near the Yauhannah Bridge on the Great Pee Dee River.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office confirmed reports that a boat struck the bridge, which is located along US Highway 701, not far from Murrells Inlet and the Horry County line.

Four people were on the boat at the time. All were reportedly injured in the crash, however details about the incident are limited.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is responding along with other agencies.

People in the area are urged to use caution.

