Even cooler tomorrow

The cool weather will continue through the rest of the week. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a few showers late. Temperatures will dip into the 40s. Tomorrow will be cloudier and cooler with some light rain and drizzle. High temperatures will only be in the 50s tomorrow. A storm system offshore will bring the chance for rain, and will move away tomorrow night. We will see a break from the clouds and rain on Friday, but it will still be cool with highs near 60. Another storm system will move by offshore Friday night and Saturday. Most of the rain will stay offshore, but there will be a chance for a few showers on Saturday. This system will move away Saturday night, and sunshine will return on Sunday. High pressure will build in next week, keeping it sunny, and warming us back into the 70s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and cool with showers late. Lows 44 inland, 48 beaches.

Tomorrow, cloudy and cool with light rain and drizzle. Highs 53 inland, 58 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny and cool. Highs near 60.