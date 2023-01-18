Warm weather will continue through the rest of the week. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild with patchy fog. Lows temperatures will fall into the 50s. Tomorrow will be windy and warm ahead of a cold front. Temperatures will warm into the 70s. There is a chance for a shower with the cold front during the afternoon or evening, but rain chances are pretty low. Cooler air will slowly move in through the weekend. Friday will be sunny, and not as warm, but temperatures will still warm into the mid to upper 60s. We will cool down for the weekend, but it will not be too cold. High temperatures will be near 60 both days. A storm system for Sunday looks to bring us a soaking rain. Another system on Tuesday has the potential for more beneficial rain.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild with patchy fog. Lows 52 inland, 56 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, windy and warm with a slight chance for a shower. Highs 76 inland, 72 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny and not as warm. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.