Family announces funeral details for man killed by Hemingway Police officer

HEMINGWAY, S.C. (WCBD)- The family of Robert Junior Langley has announced funeral details and a community-organized march to honor his life.

Langley, 46, was shot and killed by Hemingway Police officer Cassandra Dollard on Feb. 6 following a chase that began in Williamsburg County and ended in Georgetown County. Dollard was arrested two days later and charged with voluntary manslaughter.

His funeral will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18 at Hopewell AME Church in Hemingway.

In addition to the funeral, the community has organized a march to “honor Langley’s life and draw attention to the injustice of his killing.”

Participants will gather at the Hemingway Boys and Girls Club and then march to Hemingway High School. Speakers, including members of the family, will make remarks immediately following.

The “Stop Killing Us March” is set for Saturday, Feb. 19 at 10 a.m.