MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A Grand Strand family brought a piece of Dubai to the Grand Strand after starting a new Murrells Inlet attraction that originated in Dubai.

Jason Zimecki and his wife are owners of Sea Kart Adventure at the marshwalk.

“It performs like a jet ski, but it has the comfort of a boat person in the middle drives,” Zimecki said. “And then you have passengers on either side of that person.”

Sea Karts were originally developed by Dubai-based Sea Karts International LLC. Zimecki said he was inspired by the International Water Excursion during a trip to Dubai.

“I got on one and I was like, ‘how in the world can I get this to America?’ So a good friend of mine, he said, ‘well, if you can figure it out, let’s roll,'” he said.

Five years later, the couple started Sea Kart Adventures in Murrells Inlet.

“They just didn’t really have the reach to get to the states. And, you know, it’s sort of serendipitous. I met them and they met me, put a lot of trust in me to help get the cart into the states,” Zumecki said. “So yeah, we’re the first ones. And it feels amazing to have them.”

Zimecki said they had to get the Sea Karts EPA and Coast Guard compliant before they could open in the US.

“The fuel system is a big thing. We had to redo the fuel tanks, and then the Sea Kart itself is a hybrid between a boat and a jet ski,” he said. “So, it has a 110 Yamaha four stroke jet ski engine in it.”

There is also a lead security boat that helps drivers travel through the inlet to the ocean.

“The guide itself helps you, you know, travel through the inlet. There’s a lot of fishermen out there that we all fish and we respect,” Zimecki said. “So, we want to make sure we can control the wakes. We’re not causing too many issues for them. And also, there’s a lot of traffic in the inlet and it can get quite dangerous.”

Zimecki says you must be 18-or-older to drive a Sea Kart and have a valid driver’s license. You must be 6-years-old to ride.