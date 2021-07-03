Firefighter hurt as crews respond to house fire near Pawleys Island

Georgetown County News

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A firefighter was hurt while responding to a house fire near Pawley’s Island, officials say.

Midway Fire crews were called to the scene at 68 Windward Way, in response to a house fire on Saturday afternoon. Multiple units were responding to the fire.

Officials say that the scene remains an “active incident.”

The firefighter was treated at the scene and transported to the hospital.

Further details on their condition were not provided.

