Firefighter hurt as crews respond to house fire near Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A firefighter was hurt while responding to a house fire near Pawley’s Island, officials say.

Midway Fire crews were called to the scene at 68 Windward Way, in response to a house fire on Saturday afternoon. Multiple units were responding to the fire.

Officials say that the scene remains an “active incident.”

@MidwayFireResQ on scene at 68 Windward Way for a working House Fire. 1 firefighter sustained injuries and was treated at the scene and transported to a local hospital. Active Incident — Midway Fire Rescue (@MidwayFireResQ) July 3, 2021

The firefighter was treated at the scene and transported to the hospital.

Further details on their condition were not provided.