Firefighters concerned about staffing shortage in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefighters in Georgetown County say they are concerned about a staffing shortage.

They say there may not be enough staff on hand to fight fires when needed.

The Professional Firefighters Association of South Carolina posted on their Facebook page that Georgetown County has recently taken some firefighters off a fire truck and has them ride along on ambulances.

We took those concerned to Georgetown County Fire and EMS Chief Mack Reed. He said the problem is they normally have a staff of 73 employees at the fire and EMS office.

Right now, they are short 15 people because they simple do not have enough people applying for the jobs.

Chief Reed said he understands why the firefighters are concerned. He said they have been working a lot of overtime.

They have volunteers standing by to respond, but he said they are working to hire new people as fast as possible.

“Our guys are dedicated; they’ll come out and do what they gotta do and like I said, we do have the volunteer ranks that helps us out sometimes,” said Reed.

You can apply to Fire and EMS jobs by clicking here.