GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Murrells Inlet Garden City Fire District posted to their Facebook page about a residential structure fire in Garden City.

Crews say that B shift crews were on the scene of the fire around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Both Midway Fire Rescue and Horry County Fire Rescue assisted with the fire.

Officials say there are no reported injuries at this time. The fire remains under investigation.

