First ever Murrell’s Inlet Marshwalk Restaurant Week kicks off Monday

MURREL’S INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – Monday is the first day of the first ever Murrell’s Inlet Marshwalk Restaurant Week.

The Marshwalk Restaurant Group has partnered with Georgetown Foodland for one week to allow customers to try all of the special menu items prepared by award-winning chefs.

They decided to try the event as COVID prevents the annual Taste of Marshwalk.

There will be eight restaurants with each offering tasty three-course menu items for only $35.

Marshwalk Restaurant Week will run from March 1 – March 7. Restaurant Week menus will be made available after 4 p.m. for this one week only.