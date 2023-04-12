GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The captain of a commercial fishing boat is facing charges after they were found with four American Red Snapper aboard the vessel.

Officer Jason Dozier made the discovery while conducting night patrol in Georgetown County, according to the South Carolina Game Wardens.

The commercial fishing vessel was returning from an offshore fishing trip. “Upon routine inspection Officer Dozier found 4 American Red Snapper that were onboard,” officials said.

Commercial fishing for American Red Snapper is closed for the season.

The captain is facing a charge of commercial possession of Red Snapper.