Flash flood watch in effect for tonight, heavy rain at times with an additional 1-2 inches possible

The wet weather will continue, but there is an end in sight. Periods of rain overnight will be heavy at times. A flash flood watch is in effect overnight, and an additional 1-2 inches of rain are possible. Temperatures will hold steady tonight in the 30s and 40s. The cloudy, cool, wet weather will continue tomorrow with more rain. Tomorrow’s rain will not be as heavy, and it will come to an end in the afternoon. Drier weather will move in tomorrow night, and skies will clear. High pressure will bring plenty of sunshine for the weekend, but it will be cool with highs in the 50s, and night time lows in the 20s and low 30s. A weak system will bring a few showers Monday, but it is also going to warm us up. High temperatures will warm into the 60s Monday, and will stay above normal all week.

Tonight, cloudy and cool with periods of rain, heavy at times. Lows 36 inland, 40 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and cool with periods of rain. Highs 46 inland, 48 beaches.

Saturday, sunny and cool. Highs in the low 50s.