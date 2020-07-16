Former longtime Georgetown County Council Chairman passed away Sunday at age 69

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials in Georgetown County announced the passing of former longtime chairman of county council, Johnny Morant.

Morant died on Sunday at the age of 69, leaving behind his wife and their two children, along with countless friends and colleagues.

He served on Georgetown County Council for 25 years before retiring at the end of 2018.

Photo: Georgetown County Government

Photo: Georgetown County Government

Photo: Georgetown County Government

Officials say Morant was first elected to Georgetown County Council in 1993, and served as its chairman from 2008 until his retirement. In his time on Council he offered quiet, yet thoughtful leadership which helped Georgetown County navigate periods of intense growth and rapid change.

“There have been moments, I think, when people considered quietness to be a weakness. But Johnny, in his quiet way, let you know in no uncertain terms the route that we should take,” said Austin Beard, a friend who served on Council with Mr. Morant.

He added that Mr. Morant’s leadership was invaluable to the county and improving the quality of life for its residents in the last decades.